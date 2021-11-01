Greater Cambridge: Consultation opens on area's future development
A consultation has opened on plans for how Greater Cambridge will develop over the next 20 years.
Residents have been asked for their feedback on the first proposals for the new Greater Cambridge Local Plan.
Cambridge City Council and South Cambs District Council hope to minimise carbon emissions while developing 19 new sites for homes and businesses.
Local councillor Dr Tumi Hawkins said she hoped everyone would share feedback on the "bold proposals".
"This is a long-term plan and it will have a big effect on everyday life for people growing up and living in the area over the next 20 years," said Dr Hawkins, lead cabinet member for planning at South Cambridgeshire District Council said.
The plans created by the two councils state all new homes should be carbon-neutral and new development should provide affordable housing, affordable business space and better community facilities.
The majority of extra development proposed is in North East Cambridge and the Cambridge Airport site.
The plans suggest additional housing could be delivered through 3,900 new homes at North East Cambridge, 2,950 at the airport site, 1,950 homes at Cambourne and 1,000 at Eddington.
It also proposes bringing forward development of a new town at the former Waterbeach Barracks site.
The consultation is open until 17:00 GMT on 13 November.
