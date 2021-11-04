Cambridge North Pole Christmas event approved
A Christmas event including an ice rink, market and big wheel has been given the go ahead for one of a city's major green spaces.
The North Pole event on Parker's Piece in Cambridge has taken place in various forms most years since 2007.
Despite dozens of objections about the effect the fair has on the grassed area, Cambridge City Council gave the organiser the green light.
Arena Event Services said it aimed to improve the environmental impact.
More than 50 objections were submitted to the council raising concerns about the long-term impact the event has on Parker's Piece, as well as the "disturbance" caused by the event to those living nearby, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
"After the ice rink has been removed, there is mud and weeds instead of grass, and this ugly mess... doesn't heal over the summer," wrote one resident.
A representative of the applicant, Arena Event Services, said it was the company's "ambition" to improve the event and its environmental impact, explaining that this year the generator running the ice rink would be powered by biofuel.
The applicant also said it would increase its budget for reinstatement work for damaged grass to "ensure" the work was done to the correct standard.
Approval was given for this year only, rather than for four years as the organiser had requested.
At Wednesday's meeting, councillors said this would allow time for potential changes to be made to future events.
The fair is expected to open on 19 November and run until 3 January.
