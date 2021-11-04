Cambridge guided busway review after bereaved family's campaign
A section of guided busway in Cambridge where two people have been killed will be reviewed, a council said.
Last week a female pedestrian died on the same stretch of busway where where cyclist Steve Moir, 50, died in September 2018.
Mr Moir's family called for an urgent safety review following the latest collision.
Cambridgeshire County Council said an expert will carry out an "independent analysis" of the busway section.
The guided busway runs for 16 miles (26km) between St Ives and Cambridge, and has a track along which buses travel adjacent to a pedestrian pavement and cycleway.
In September 2018, cyclist Steve Moir died in a head-on crash with a bus when he clipped the kerb separating the cycleway from the busway.
After a woman in her 50s was killed by a bus on 26 October, Mr Moir's brother Rob said he hoped "there will be some urgency now in reviewing the safety issues".
He has called for physical separation between the buses and the cycleway.
Peter McDonald, the Liberal Democrat chair of the Highways and Transport Committee, told a meeting on Thursday: "Firstly, on behalf of the county council, I would like to offer our condolences to the family and friends of the woman who was sadly killed on the busway.
"Safety on the busway is a priority for the county council and remains under continuous review.
"We have identified a suitable expert to carry out a fully independent analysis into what has happened on this section of the southern busway.
"This will include a further review of the previous fatal incident on this section of the southern busway and will make recommendations as to any improvements that could reasonably be made.
"We will update on this work in due course.
"In addition, we will continue to assist the police and coroner with their investigations as required."
