St Ives: Man killed his mother and dismembered her body
A warehouse worker who killed his mother before dismembering her body has been found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity.
Ernest Grusza, 41, was suffering from a rare type of psychotic episode when he killed Wieslawa Mierzejeska with a meat cleaver in St Ives in February.
Cambridge Crown Court heard Grusza, of Norris Road, told a psychiatrist he had believed a devil was inside his mother.
Grusza is expected to be sentenced to a hospital order on Tuesday.
After killing Ms Mierzejeska in her flat night between 21 and 22 February, Grusza cut off her head and put her body parts in a fridge, the court heard.
Prosecutor Simon Spence QC told how the night before Mrs Mierzejewska's body was found, Grusza had gone to a shop claiming to have won the Euromillions jackpot.
"When the shopkeeper told him that he had not, he became agitated and the shopkeeper called the police," he said. The defendant's mother attended the shop too.
"The situation was defused and the defendant left the shop."
But on 22 February Grusza went to the same shop covered in blood, and police later found his mother's body parts in the flat.
The court heard Grusza had no memory of the killing but agreed it was unlawful.
A forensic psychiatrist diagnosed Grusza as suffering from bipolar affective disorder current episode mania with psychosis.
Narita Bahra QC, defending, said Grusza had "thought he was Jesus".
She said that his mother had told a friend, who spoke better English than her, to call emergency services as Grusza was "whispering, talking about the devil, speaking like a child".
His mother had asked for her son to be taken away and said she was "scared", said Ms Bahra, adding: "She thought there was a real risk... but her concern fell on deaf ears."
Judge Mr Justice Fraser told jurors, before they retired to consider their verdict: "You may come to the conclusion that there were failures in this case by the agencies to whom she turned for assistance.
"You know that she tried to get help from social services, from her GP, by dialling 111, and she tried to get help from the police.
"None of those agencies gave her the help that she sought but you are not to hold any of those failures by those agencies against this defendant."
