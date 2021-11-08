Cambridgeshire triple fatal crash 'caused by failure to give way'
- Published
A minibus driver taking pensioners home from a Christmas market caused the deaths of three passengers by driving into the path of a car at a crossroads instead of giving way, a court heard.
The crash happened near Bluntisham, Cambridgeshire, on 14 November 2019.
Bogdan Ksiazek, 44, was taking 18 passengers home to the Midlands from the market in Ely, Cambridgeshire.
He admitted three counts of causing death by careless driving but denied causing death by dangerous driving.
Mr Ksiazek, from Towcester, Northamptonshire, denied a further eight counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Robert Forrest, prosecuting, told Cambridge Crown Court the 18 passengers on the minibus were all retired and aged in their 70s and 80s.
Margaret Henwood, 85; Barbara McGruer, 86, and Richard Kenworthy, 72, died in the crash on the B1040 at the Somersham Road crossroads.
Mr Forrest told the court Mr Ksiazek was navigating using Google Maps on his phone, held in a cradle in the minibus.
'Catastrophic consequences'
His original route was along the A14 but "he was rerouted by Google Maps because of some problems on the A14", he said.
"He was directed along some roads unfamiliar to him to the Midlands."
Mr Forrest said the defendant failed to give way at the crossroads where Bluntisham Heath Road met the B1040 Somersham Road.
"That failure to give way caused... catastrophic consequences," Mr Forrest said.
The minibus crashed with a Volkswagen Golf.
Mr Forrest said that at the scene Ksiazek told police he "stopped at the junction for several seconds" but the Golf was "really flying and that's what caused the collision".
However, analysis of the tachograph from the minibus showed it crossed the junction at 29mph (46km/h), having slowed from 47mph (75km/h), and there was no stopping, Mr Forrest said.
He said a lorry driver following the Golf was travelling at just under 50mph (80km/h) and the Golf was not pulling away, indicating it was travelling at a similar speed.
As well as those who died, eight others sustained serious injuries, including seven minibus passengers and the driver of the Golf.
Mr Forrest said: "It's not in dispute that the three deaths were caused by Mr Ksiazek's driving.
"The sole issue is in relation to the quality of Mr Ksiazek's driving.
"Mr Ksiazek will argue that his driving amounted to no more than careless driving."
Mr Forrest said the junction was marked with give way signs on the roadside and on the road, and although it was dark, conditions were favourable.
"We say it should be obvious to a competent and careful driver," he said.
The trial continues.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story to tell email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk