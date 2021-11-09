St Ives killing: Mother's pleas for help for son rebuffed
- Published
Attempts to get help for a mentally-ill man who went on to kill and dismember his mother were "rebuffed at every turn", a judge said.
Ernest Grusza was having a psychotic episode when he killed Wieslawa Mierzejeska, 59, with a meat cleaver in St Ives, Cambridgeshire, in February.
Mr Justice Fraser said none of her "increasingly desperate attempts" to get help for her son were heeded.
Grusza, 41, of Norris Road, was given a hospital order with a restriction.
Last week a Cambridge Crown Court jury found Grusza not guilty of murder by reason of insanity.
Mr Justice Fraser called the killing an "extremely tragic case", and said both victim and defendant were Polish nationals who were "hard-working people".
But he said that from January on, the defendant became "increasingly mentally ill", and his landlady was concerned for him and phoned 111 and 999 a number of times.
Addressing the defendant, the judge said Mrs Mierzejeska also "phoned social services, the [mental health] first response service, 111 and 999, and she tried to get you an appointment with the GP".
Her close friend's daughter also rang social services on Grusza's behalf, said Mr Justice Fraser.
"All of these efforts were rebuffed at every turn," said the judge.
"The first response service closed their file on you. You were taken to hospital by ambulance on 14 February 2021 yet simply allowed to leave.
"Your mother started visiting her GP surgery after work every day trying to get you help. She asked for you to be sectioned under the Mental Health Act.
"None of these increasingly desperate attempts by her were heeded."
The court was told that on 21 February police were called to a store in St Ives because of how Grusza was behaving.
But the judge said when officers "found out that no crime had been committed, they were not prepared to take any concrete steps to assist either your mother, or you".
"They were asked both by your mother, and by her friend... who spoke to them over the telephone, to help in having you sectioned," he said.
"They said there was nothing they could do."
At some point between 20:00 GMT that day and 07:00 the next morning Grusza killed his mother, and dismembered her body into 11 parts, including beheading her.
He wrapped the parts in clingfilm or plastic and put them in the cupboard and fridge, said the judge, and on 22 February police were again called to the shop where Grusza was covered in blood.
They went to their mother's flat where "they discovered what can only be described as an utterly nightmarish scene", said the judge, who commended one of the officers at the scene.
'God gave you instructions'
Psychiatrist Prof Keith Rix said the defendant had bipolar affective disorder, also known as manic depressive illness, and that the killing occurred "in the course of a manic episode".
The judge said Grusza's awareness of what had happened was "limited" and that he had no previous convictions.
Mr Justice Fraser said: "You believed you were Jesus Christ, and that God gave you instructions. One of your most compelling delusions was that your mother was the devil; that God was telling you to kill her, and dismember her body, in order to destroy the devil.
"You were convinced she would resurrect if you poured holy water and blood upon her dismembered body parts."
The hearing took place following the jury's special verdict last week.
Gusza was given a hospital order under the Mental Health Act, and the judge said his detention was "likely to be for a considerable period of time".
A spokeswoman for Cambridgeshire County Council, which runs social services, said: "This matter has been referred for a domestic homicide case review. As such, we are unable to comment until the review is complete."
A spokesman for the NHS Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group said that in the light of the review "we will not be able to comment at this time".
