St Ives: Concern over Dr David Ho in dismemberment killing
A judge has invited prosecutors to investigate a forensic psychiatrist who provided a report in the case of a man who dismembered his mother.
Dr David Ho was due to be a prosecution witness in the trial of Ernest Grusza at Cambridge Crown Court.
He was abandoned as a witness before the trial and judge Mr Justice Fraser asked the Crown Prosecution Service to begin an inquiry into alleged failures.
The CPS said it was "now considering the appropriate next steps".
Grusza was having a psychotic episode when he killed Wieslawa Mierzejeska, 59, with a meat cleaver in St Ives, Cambridgeshire, in February.
A jury found him not guilty of murder by insanity, and on Tuesday he was given an indefinite hospital order at the court.
When making the order, the judge said the defendant had believed he was Jesus Christ, was having delusions that his mother was the devil and that God was telling him to kill her.
Dr Ho, an experienced forensic psychiatrist who had given evidence in other homicide and sexual assault cases, was instructed by prosecutors to make a report on Grusza before the trial.
In a written judgement, Mr Justice Fraser said Dr Ho "did not agree with the other experts' conclusions that the defendant did not know what he was doing was wrong" and did not agree a defence of insanity was available.
But he was not used in the trial, and after an application Mr Justice Fraser said: "It was unclear, until the first day of the trial, whether [Dr Ho] had seen the notes made by the GP on 11 February 2021, some 10 days before the defendant killed his mother.
"Either Dr Ho had seen them, and ignored them, coming to an entirely different conclusion and relying upon the absence of pre-killing references to his mother being the devil, or he had not seen the defendant's medical records at all.
"Each of these would be a serious failure by an expert psychiatric witness giving evidence in a murder trial where insanity is the main (if not the only) issue."
Mr Justice Fraser invited the CPS to conduct an inquiry following these concerns.
"I am confident that the CPS will, once this inquiry has been completed and dependent upon the results of it, comply with its obligations so far as disclosure in other cases is concerned," he added.
