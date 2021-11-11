BBC News

Cambridge University debating society drops speaker blacklist

Image caption,
Andrew Graham-Dixon. pictured during filming of Art of Scandinavia for the BBC in 2016, was initially put on a blacklist by the Cambridge Union

A Cambridge University debating society has dropped its blacklist of guest speakers deemed to have caused offence.

Cambridge Union president Keir Bradwell announced a new list after art historian Andrew Graham-Dixon impersonated Hitler during a debate.

But he later said he "misspoke", and said the union would not be keeping a list of people banned from attending.

On Wednesday, John Cleese said he was "blacklisting myself" and cancelled a scheduled appearance at the university.

The comedian commented that he had played Hitler on a Monty Python show, so would rule himself out "before someone else does".

The Cambridge Union, which says it aims to promote free speech through discussion, had been holding a debate on the concept of good taste on 4 November.

Image caption,
Keir Bradwell, Cambridge Union president, said he did not plan to keep a list of banned speakers

In a letter published on Facebook two days later, Mr Bradwell said Mr Graham-Dixon offended members when he used Hitler's "deplorable" words about Jewish and black people in his speech.

In response, Mr Andrew-Dixon said he had intended to "underline the utterly evil nature of Hitler" during his speech but apologised if anyone found it distressing.

A week after the event, and following Cleese's announcement, Mr Bradwell said: "The Cambridge Union does not have a blacklist.

"I misspoke, and should not have used the term."

Image caption,
Mr Graham-Dixon said he did not intend to upset anyone with his contribution to the debate

The society president, whose term ends in December, said he would still recommend to his successor "that Andrew Graham-Dixon ought not be re-invited back".

He added: "Our speakers may say what they wish in our chamber, and absolutely never need to fear that anything they say will put them on a list of any sort."

Mr Graham-Dixon declined to comment on Mr Bradwell's latest announcement.

