Anonymous donor saves painting for Wimpole Hall
- Published
An 18th Century portrait has been returned to Wimpole Hall in Cambridgeshire, days before it was due to be sold at auction.
The Thomas Hudson artwork, believed to show Lady Elizabeth Yorke as a shepherdess, had been on loan to Wimpole for several decades.
The National Trust was offered it for sale, but could not find the funds.
However, an anonymous donor came forward and the painting has been rehung at Wimpole.
John Chu, senior curator for the National Trust, which owns Wimpole, said it was thought the portrait was commissioned in the late 1740s when Hudson was reaching the height of his success, painting aristocrats and celebrities in his London studio.
Lady Elizabeth lived at Wimpole Hall from the age of 15 until her marriage in 1748 to Admiral George Anson. The National Trust said she was a writer who was heavily involved in political life.
"Thomas Hudson was on the lips of everyone in high society at that time, a 'go-to' artist able to fulfil the needs of the wealthy and influential in need of a quality likeness," Mr Chu said.
"This portrait shows precisely why he was such a hit in 18th Century high society.
"I'm so glad this piece is returning to Wimpole so our visitors will be able to enjoy its paradoxes, and sheer quality, forever."
