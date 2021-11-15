Peterborough: Public and private sectors commit to net zero
Organisations from both public and private sectors in Peterborough have committed to a new plan to help the city reach its net-zero carbon goal.
The "Peterborough Climate Commitment" tells organisations what they can do to tackle climate change.
It was created by the recently formed the Peterborough Climate Change Partnership.
Carly Leonard, who helped establish the group, said the city had "pioneered environmental initiatives".
Ms Leonard, chief executive of environmental charity Peterborough Environment City Trust (PECT), added: "But time is running short to slow down warming to keep within 1.2C."
The commitment includes actions for the organisations involved, like monitoring their environmental impact, reducing carbon emissions and improving the natural environment.
A variety of institutions, including education, technology and health bodies, as well as Peterborough City Council, make up the climate change partnership.
The council has a commitment to be net-zero carbon by 2030 and Peterborough to become a net-zero carbon city by the same date.
Ms Leonard said: "By organisations working together to make simple and consistent changes we are more likely to achieve the city's net-zero target."
Net zero means not adding to the amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.
Achieving it means reducing emissions as much as possible, as well as balancing out any that remain by removing an equivalent amount.
