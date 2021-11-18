Massive spike reported in county's heart scan waiting list
A charity says a massive increase in the number of patients waiting more than six weeks for a heart ultrasound is putting lives at risk.
The waiting list in Cambridgeshire alone has grown from 10 patients in February 2020 - to 3,848 in September.
A British Heart Foundation (BHF) spokeswoman described the local situation as "particularly scary".
Kate Cheema, BHF director of health intelligence, says the scan is critical in diagnosing heart disease early.
The charity said widescale disruption during the pandemic and reduced access to vital tests had created a huge "hidden" backlog of people with heart disease who have not yet made it onto treatment waiting lists.
Cambridgeshire and Peterborough's Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said the local NHS was working to see and treat patients as quickly as possible.
Echocardiograms, or echos, are tests which look at the structure of the heart. The procedure is often used to routinely diagnose congenital heart disease and heart valve problems.
Ms Cheema said not carrying out tests within a few weeks was "putting people at risk, of disability and potential deaths".
"The situation in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough is particularly scary, the rise is significant and quite shocking for us," she said.
Sandie Smith, chief executive of Healthwatch Cambridgeshire, said: "It's a perfect storm.
"It's a huge number and we can but hope that everyone can work together to get that number down pretty quickly."
Dr Gary Howsam, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough CCG's clinical chair, said it was "working hard to ensure patients can be seen and treated as quickly as possible".
"Many patients on the waiting list for echocardiograms in our area are waiting for a routine test echocardiogram which means other patients are seen before them," he said.
"The NHS is here to help you, and you should continue to seek medical treatment if and when you need it."
