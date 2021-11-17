NW Anglia trust asks hospital visitors to take Covid tests
A hospital trust has asked visitors to take a Covid-19 lateral flow test before going into its hospitals.
The North West Anglia NHS Trust, which operates two hospitals in Cambridgeshire, said that from Thursday, named visitors needed to prove a negative result.
Peterborough and Cambridgeshire is an Enhanced Response Area for Covid-19.
The trust said it needed to take extra measures due to a rise in cases in the local community.
The organisation, which operates Peterborough City Hospital, Hinchingbrooke Hospital and Stamford and Rutland Hospital, has asked visitors to take the test on the days of visits, to prevent the virus being brought into hospitals by external visitors.
If a prospective visitor has a positive test result they should inform the ward, follow government advice, and stay away.
People must bring evidence of a negative test when they come in.
Failure to comply with this will result in them being refused entry.
