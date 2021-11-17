Darling Buds of May Rolls-Royce sells for £63,000 at auction
A 1926 Rolls-Royce best known for its appearances as Pop Larkin's car in ITV's adaptation of the Darling Buds of May has sold for £63,000.
David Jason starred as Pop in the 1990s' adaption of HE Bates' novels.
It was sold by H&H Classic at an auction at the Imperial War Museum in Duxford, Cambridgeshire.
The Rolls-Royce 20hp Landaulette, built by Park Ward, appeared in all three series, according to H&H junior motor car specialist Andreas Hicks.
Mr Hicks said that while the auction house sold pre-World War Two Rolls-Royces fairly often "we don't tend to see cars with this provenance, known by so many people".
Its appearance in the Darling Buds of May resulted in die-cast models of the car being "widely available", according to the auction house.
The Landaulette was sold with its original 1926 order confirmation letter, bill of sale and logbook.
The £63,000 price includes the buyer's premium.
The car's previous owner bought it in 2019 for £100,000.
