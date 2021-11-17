BBC News

Darling Buds of May Rolls-Royce sells for £63,000 at auction

The car featured in all three series the 1990s adaption of the Darling Buds of May

A 1926 Rolls-Royce best known for its appearances as Pop Larkin's car in ITV's adaptation of the Darling Buds of May has sold for £63,000.

David Jason starred as Pop in the 1990s' adaption of HE Bates' novels.

It was sold by H&H Classic at an auction at the Imperial War Museum in Duxford, Cambridgeshire.

The Rolls-Royce 20hp Landaulette, built by Park Ward, appeared in all three series, according to H&H junior motor car specialist Andreas Hicks.

Image source, Getty Images
Image caption,
David Jason starred in the 1950s-set series as Sidney "Pop" Larkin, alongside Pam Ferris and Catherine Zeta-Jones

Mr Hicks said that while the auction house sold pre-World War Two Rolls-Royces fairly often "we don't tend to see cars with this provenance, known by so many people".

Its appearance in the Darling Buds of May resulted in die-cast models of the car being "widely available", according to the auction house.

The Landaulette was sold with its original 1926 order confirmation letter, bill of sale and logbook.

The £63,000 price includes the buyer's premium.

The car's previous owner bought it in 2019 for £100,000.

