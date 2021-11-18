Cambridgeshire crash: Family forgive minibus driver who killed three
The family of a woman who died when a minibus driver failed to give way at a junction said they had forgiven him.
Barbara McGruer, 86, was one of three minibus passengers to die in the crash near Bluntisham, Cambridgeshire, on 14 November 2019.
On Wednesday, driver Bogdan Ksiazek was jailed for five years for causing death by dangerous driving.
Ms McGruer's son James said: "We bear no ill to [Mr Ksaizek] or his family and now his son's without a father."
Margaret Henwood, 85, and Richard Kenworthy, 72, also died following the crash with a Volkswagen Golf on the B1040 at the Somersham Road crossroads.
During sentencing, Mr Justice Cavanagh said Ksiazek, of Towcester in Northamptonshire, "didn't realise there was a junction there".
The judge told Ksiazek: "You were fully licensed and trained to drive the vehicle and I am satisfied that you were normally a very careful, responsible and safe driver.
"This was a momentary aberration which was completely out of character."
The 18 passengers on the minibus were all retired and aged in their 70s and 80s and were going home to the Midlands from the market in Ely, Cambridgeshire.
The trip had been organised by Ms McGruer, and her son said she "had a good 10 years ahead of her; she was vibrant, determined, stoic".
He said sentencing "has brought some closure but it was an accident", adding: "It's just sad for everyone involved."
When he was asked if they had forgiven the driver, he said: "Yes. It was an accident, humans make mistakes. Is there anything to forgive? No, it was an accident, he made a mistake, we're human."
Mr Kenworthy's daughter Emma said he died "just at the start of his retirement, so he was looking forward to enjoying it and doing lots of travelling, now he won't be able to do that."
When asked about her feelings towards the driver, Ms Kenworthy said: "I've struggled with that. We all make mistakes but it was his job to look after them.
"He had one job on the day. He had a big break in between when he sat in a café, so it's difficult."
