A1 crash: Road blocked after car overturns at Buckden

Published
Image source, BCH Road Policing
Image caption,
One of the two vehicles ended up on its roof

A section of the A1 in Cambridgeshire has been blocked after a car overturned.

Cambridgeshire Police said it was called to a collision involving two cars on the northbound carriageway at Buckden, north of St Neots, at 14:25 GMT.

The East of England Ambulance Service said one person was taken to hospital.

One of the two lanes was closed but traffic continued to flow in the area, police said.

