A1 crash: Road blocked after car overturns at Buckden
A section of the A1 in Cambridgeshire has been blocked after a car overturned.
Cambridgeshire Police said it was called to a collision involving two cars on the northbound carriageway at Buckden, north of St Neots, at 14:25 GMT.
The East of England Ambulance Service said one person was taken to hospital.
One of the two lanes was closed but traffic continued to flow in the area, police said.
