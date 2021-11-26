Approval given for redevelopment of Northminster area of Peterborough
Plans to redevelop part of a city centre have been granted by councillors.
Outline planning permission has been given to develop the Northminster area of Peterborough.
It includes 350 affordable-living apartments, cycle lanes, parking spaces with electric charge potential, as well as commercial and retail spaces.
Developers hope to move on site and begin the regeneration process early in the new year.
"This will be a stunning new development that will transform Peterborough city centre," said Conservative councillor Peter Hiller, on behalf of the developers Peterborough Investment Partnership (Northminster) Limited (PIP).
He said the investment would bring "vigorous life into a part of the city that is already pretty moribund".
The housing planned would include one, two and three-bedroom apartments, town houses and maisonettes - all with public open spaces.
"It will add to the vibrancy of our city centre, introducing a vision of consumer spend in Peterborough estimated by professionals to be some £6m per annum," said Mr Hillier.
Consultations had been carried out with Historic England and the Dean of Peterborough Cathedral alongside a public exhibition about the project at the cathedral.
The plans will also see the area's market relocated closer to shops in the city centre.
On the new housing being provided would be offered as part of a buy-to-rent scheme.
The regeneration project was approved by members of the planning and environmental protection committee.
