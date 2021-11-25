Family of woman with Covid allowed to appeal against end-of-life ruling
Relatives of a woman in her 50s left brain-damaged and paralysed after contracting Covid-19 have been told they can appeal against a ruling that she should be allowed to die.
The woman was admitted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge in late 2020.
A judge had ruled earlier this year that no more could be done for her and life-support treatment should end.
Her family challenged that decision and appeal judges have now said the case should be reheard as soon as possible.
