Peterborough Cathedral shows off Advent lights display

Published
Image source, Terry-Harris.com
Image caption,
Peterborough Cathedral has been lit up to mark the start of Advent

A cathedral is being lit up in striking colours to celebrate Advent.

The new sound and light show is illuminating the west front and the nave at Peterborough Cathedral.

Called The Cathedral Illuminated 2021: The Angels Are Coming, it was created by artists Luxmuralis, whose members create multi-media presentations, set to music composed by David Harper.

On display until Saturday, it has been designed to "capture the imagination and point towards Christmas".

Image source, Terry-Harris.com
Image caption,
The light art show is being projected on to the front of the cathedral
Image source, Terry-Harris.com
Image caption,
Lights continue into the nave

There are further lights inside the cathedral, accompanied by a soundtrack.

Image source, Terry-Harris.com
Image caption,
The light show continues until Saturday night
Image source, Terry-Harris.com
Image caption,
Crowds gathered outside the cathedral to watch the show
Image source, Terry-Harris.com
Image caption,
Artists and a composer were involved in creating the display

The Angels are Coming was previously staged at Sheffield Cathedral in 2019, where it was described as "thought-provoking", "beautiful" and "inspirational".

