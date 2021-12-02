Rudolph the red phone box reindeer honours delivery drivers
A disused red phone box has been transformed for the 10th year running to bring festive cheer to a village.
The defunct kiosk in Prickwillow, near Ely, Cambridgeshire, has become a steam train, a giant bauble and donned a facemask in a "Covid" makeover.
Designer Cary Outis said he chose Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer this year to give "real workers a look-in".
"Delivery drivers have helped us cope in the past couple of years and this is a little homage to them," he said.
"After all, it's Rudolph who does the hard work of delivering on Christmas Eve, while all Santa has to do is slide down a chimney."
The telephone box was bought by the parish council in 2010 and turned into a miniature art gallery.
Members of the Ouse Life Drawing Group have "blinged up" the box since 2011.
Mr Outis has created seven of the 10 designs.
The artist and sculptor said: "Rudolph the red phone box reindeer has a head made from painted and stuffed canvas, his antlers are made from copper plumbing pipe wrapped in insulation and his backside is covered in faux fur covering timber and plywood."
He reused eight metres (26ft) of faux fur used for the previous three years' Father Christmas transformations.
It took him about 20 hours to complete.
It will stay on Main Street until 31 December.
Mr Outis said the response so far had been great, with "people driving past and beeping, some stopping to congratulate us and others walking over to say they love it".
