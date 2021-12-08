Cambridge: Covid Star to be awarded to hospital staff and volunteers
A medal styled on the Maltese Cross is being awarded to healthcare workers for their "outstanding commitment" throughout the pandemic.
The Covid Star was designed by Cambridge artist Harry Gray, who was inspired by carers while in hospital.
In total, 13,500 medals will be presented to Cambridge University Hospitals (CUH) staff and volunteers.
Chief executive Roland Sinker said: "Whatever your role has been during this time, you have made a difference."
A spokeswoman for CUH said the award is "one of the ways the hospital is thanking colleagues for their professionalism, dedication, courage and overwhelming kindness."
In a letter to all staff and partners, Mr Sinker said: "We know many of you have suffered loss, made personal sacrifices to continue your work, changed the way you work, worked in unfamiliar areas of the hospital and extended your services to provide care to patients; everyone has been affected in some way and everyone has a story to tell.
"The last two years has changed us, and the world, forever. We are simply in awe of you."
Nurse Shirley Fordham, 63, who has worked at CUH for 38 years, said: "I can assure you that if your loved one or relative was here, I would do my absolute utmost.
"We have to show warmth, we have to show compassion - it's not trainable - it's either in you, or it isn't."
Recipient Katie Bartram works as an intensive care nurse on the John Farman Critical Care Unit at Addenbrooke's Hospital.
"It has been a rollercoaster," she said.
"It was very scary for us and our patients, and their relatives. But it was teamwork that got us through this."
The Covid Star is designed in the shape of a cross motif used by the St John Ambulance and the Nightingale Badge of St Thomas' Hospital.
At its centre is a subtle reference to the Covid-19 molecule.
The medal was handmade in Birmingham by specialist jewellers, Thomas Fattorini Ltd, which holds the royal warrant to craft insignia and honours for Her Majesty the Queen.
