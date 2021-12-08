Cambridgeshire: Garden waste collections suspended until 2022
Garden waste collections in two council areas will be suspended from next week because of staff shortages due to Covid.
Cambridge City and South Cambridgeshire District Councils said green bins would not be collected from 13 December until 12 January.
A spokesman said crews were "working hard" to complete this week's collections.
The authority said 30 members of waste operations staff were absent.
"In addition to staff shortages due to COVID-related reasons [sickness and self-isolation], there is a continued national shortage of HGV drivers as well as a lack of agency staff because of demand for them elsewhere such as in supermarkets and at online delivery services," a statement said.
It said suspending the collection of garden waste would allow crews to "concentrate on emptying black and blue bins during the festive period when more waste and recycling is traditionally generated".
Head of Greater Cambridge Shared Waste, Bode Esan, said: "We have done everything we possibly can to keep all our collection services going, by working hard to cover for absences as well as recruiting new staff.
"However, we have reached the point where we can't do this any longer and must prioritise emptying black and blue bins."
The councils urged people to minimise food waste as much as possible during the coming weeks and the festive period.
