BBC News

Pampisford: The Chequers pub destroyed in fire

Published
Image source, Cambs Fire and Rescue
Image caption,
Crews used an aerial platform to fight the flame issuing through the roof

A village pub dating from the 17th Century has been almost completely destroyed by fire.

Fire crews were called to the blaze at The Chequers, Town Lane, Pampisford, Cambridgeshire, at about 23:15 GMT on Wednesday.

Fifty firefighters, including three crews from Essex fought the flames as they spread through the roof which then collapsed.

Cambridgeshire Fire Service confirmed that no-one was injured.

Image source, Cambs Fire and Rescue
Image caption,
The fire started in a flat above the 17th Century inn, the fire service said
Image source, Cambs Fire and Rescue
Image caption,
The roof collapsed in as fire crews from Cambridgeshire and Essex fought the flames

A spokesman said they arrived to find "a well-developed fire in a flat above a pub, with flames and smoke issuing through the roof".

Image source, Steve Hubbard/BBC
Image caption,
The roof caved in during the fire
Image source, Steve Hubbard/BBC
Image caption,
This photograph shows a section of the fire-damaged roof timbers
Image source, Steve Hubbard/BBC
Image caption,
Much of the building has gone, leaving just piles of charred remains

Crews had to work throughout the night to prevent the fire from spreading to neighbouring thatched properties.

Image source, Google
Image caption,
The pub was destroyed in Wednesday night's fire

The Conservative MP for South Cambridgeshire, Anthony Browne, posted on Facebook to say he was "very sad to hear about the terrible damage, and my thoughts are with everyone involved in the running of this much-loved local pub".

The fire service said an investigation into the cause of the fire was under way.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.