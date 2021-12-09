Pampisford: The Chequers pub destroyed in fire
A village pub dating from the 17th Century has been almost completely destroyed by fire.
Fire crews were called to the blaze at The Chequers, Town Lane, Pampisford, Cambridgeshire, at about 23:15 GMT on Wednesday.
Fifty firefighters, including three crews from Essex fought the flames as they spread through the roof which then collapsed.
Cambridgeshire Fire Service confirmed that no-one was injured.
A spokesman said they arrived to find "a well-developed fire in a flat above a pub, with flames and smoke issuing through the roof".
Crews had to work throughout the night to prevent the fire from spreading to neighbouring thatched properties.
The Conservative MP for South Cambridgeshire, Anthony Browne, posted on Facebook to say he was "very sad to hear about the terrible damage, and my thoughts are with everyone involved in the running of this much-loved local pub".
The fire service said an investigation into the cause of the fire was under way.