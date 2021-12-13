BBC News

Soham railway station welcomes first passengers in 56 years

The unstaffed railway station's platform can accommodate trains with four carriages

A town is welcoming its first rail passengers in 56 years with the opening of a new unstaffed station.

A single platform stop in Soham, Cambridgeshire, will form part of the Ipswich to Peterborough line, with trains run by Greater Anglia.

The 06:49 GMT for Peterborough was the first train to stop at Soham since its station closed in 1965.

Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, Nik Johnson, will conduct an official opening later.

The combined authority funded the £18.6m station, which had been under construction by Network Rail since the spring.

The site has a footbridge, parking for cars and cycles, and ticket machines.

Passenger train services will run through the station roughly every two hours.

The nearest station to Soham is about 12 miles away in Littleport, which serves Cambridge and London via Greater Anglia and the Great Northern Line.

Soham railway station has passenger services roughly every two hours in each direction
The new railway station is unstaffed, but has ticket machines
On weekdays, services to Peterborough depart from 06:49 until 20:51, and to Ipswich from 08:38 until 22:34
Image source, Network Rail
Soham has car parking spaces for 50 vehicles
Image source, Network Rail
Construction work on the station's 99-metre platform, pictured in August

