Jason Cremin death: Teen guilty of killing father-of-five in row
- Published
A teenager has been found guilty stabbing to death a father-of-five in an attack that police said "stemmed from drug dealing".
Julian Davies, 19, killed Jason Cremin, 39, at a house in Peterborough on 19 February after a row.
Police said Davies claimed Mr Cremin had approached him armed with an axe and that he was acting in self-defence.
Davies, of Orton Goldhay, was cleared of murder but convicted of manslaughter at Peterborough Crown Court.
Cambridgeshire Police said Davies had visited the house in Brudenell, Peterborough, just before 04:00 GMT to supply cocaine.
More people then arrived and Davies went into the kitchen with Mr Cremin where a row broke out, the force said.
A witness in the house saw Davies get hit with a weapon, before then noticing he had a knife in his hand.
Davies lunged at Mr Cremin, stabbing him at least three times, police said.
Mr Cremin told his friend: "He's got me bad, he's stabbed me," and later collapsed in the street but was taken to hospital, where he died.
Police said Davies claimed he had no issues with anyone from the address but added that it had felt like "a bit of a set-up".
Davies who pleaded guilty supplying drugs will be sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court on 20 December.
Temp Supt Rob Hall from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit said: "This was a horrific attack which has stemmed from drug dealing.
"Drugs cause misery to communities and can often lead to more serious crimes.
"Cremin was a much-loved father of five, but his life has been taken away by Davies and his utterly senseless actions."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk