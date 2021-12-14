Covid: Family of woman lose appeal against end-of-life ruling
- Published
Relatives of a woman left brain-damaged and paralysed after contracting Covid-19 have lost an appeal against a ruling that she should be allowed to die.
The woman, in her 50s, was admitted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge in late 2020.
A judge had ruled earlier this year that no more could be done for her and life-support treatment should end.
Her family appealed against the ruling but Mrs Justice Theis has ruled life support can now end.
Last week, she examined up-to-date evidence at a hearing in the Court of Protection over the course of two days.
Relatives told the judge that in the past four months they had seen a "bubblier" person and someone who was "more alert and aware".
But specialists treating her said she had deteriorated since August.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk