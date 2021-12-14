BBC News

Peterborough: Lorraine Smith charged with murder of Andrew Smith

Published
Image source, Getty Images
Image caption,
Andrew Smith's body was found at his home in Beauvale Gardens in Gunthorpe, Peterborough

A woman has been charged with murdering her 70-year-old husband who was found strangled to death.

Andrew Smith's body was found at his home in Beauvale Gardens in Gunthorpe, Peterborough, at around 15:00 GMT on Monday, Cambridgeshire Police said.

His 63-year-old wife Lorraine Smith was arrested and charged with his murder.

A post-mortem examination carried out at Peterborough City Hospital on Tuesday found Mr Smith died as a result of strangulation.

Mrs Smith, also of Beauvale Gardens, has been remanded in custody to appear before Peterborough Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics