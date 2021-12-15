Peterborough crash: Pedestrian dies after being hit by a bus
- Published
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a bus in a city centre.
Police said the collision happened at about 16:35 GMT on Tuesday in Aldermans Drive, Peterborough.
The man, believed to be in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sgt Craig Wheeler, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said they were unable to identify the man and asked for help from members of the public.
"He is a white man, about 5ft 8in, very slim with mousy brown hair which is thinning, and light-coloured facial hair and he was wearing dark clothing and flip flops.
"He has several distinctive tattoos, in particular a scorpion on his right shoulder, a Chinese dragon on his left shoulder, a rose on the left side of his chest, the name 'Ada' on his left bicep and four names on his right forearm which are not legible.
"If anyone believes they know who this man is please get in touch as a matter of urgency," he said.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk