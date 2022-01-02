Anglo-Saxon treasure found near Cambridge has boxing hares engraving
By Katy Prickett
BBC News, East
An early medieval silver strap end with a boxing hares design has been found by a metal detectorist.
The Anglo-Saxon object would probably have been used to weigh down the end of a belt, Cambridgeshire finds liaison officer Helen Fowler said.
The 22mm (0.9in) by 15.3mm (0.6in) object was discovered in a field near Cambridge in autumn 2019.
After being declared treasure, it was bought by the Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology in the city.
The strap end has been dated to about AD750 to AD1050, an era that covers the Viking invasions of Saxon England.
Ms Fowler said at the time it was made, belts were worn looped around the waist with a long strap dangling down in front towards the knees.
"The strap end would have both kept the belt weighed down and stopped the end from fraying," she said.
"Alternatively, it might have been used for a bag strap."
The intricate design has hares boxing above a tree, while below there appears to be a crouching figure.
Hares are usually solitary animals, but in March or April the females can be seen on arable fields fighting off males who wish to mate with them by standing on their hind legs and boxing with their front paws.
The strap end was declared treasure by Cambridgeshire Coroner's Court.
