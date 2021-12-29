Peterborough Market: Traders' disappointment at losing stalls
By Emma Baugh
BBC News
- Published
Just a third of traders on a city market will be given new stalls when it is moved to make way for a housing development.
Hundreds of new homes are to built in Northminster, the current home of Peterborough City Market.
Peterborough City Council plans to move the market, which has 21 traders, to a new plot in Bridge Street.
The council said that those in pre-Covid rent arrears would not be invited to relocate.
Qadar Paja has been running his fruit and vegetable stall for the past eight years.
But he has now been told he is among 14 traders who will not be able to relocate to the new market.
Mr Paja said he had been very stressed since being told he was losing his place on the market and was "hurt and very upset" by the decision.
A final decision on what will happen to the market will be made in the new year.
Mohammed Dar is one of the seven traders told he can relocate.
"I think it will be better there because it is on a main street and everybody is passing. It may be all right," he said.
"It may be good if they make the stalls nice."
A council spokesperson said: "People have told us for many years that they want to see the market relocated closer to the centre of the city.
"The area of Northminster is now being redeveloped, giving us the opportunity to do just that.
"Bridge Street already has much higher footfall and this will only continue to grow with the ongoing development of Fletton Quays and the forthcoming opening of the university and city library.
"The proposal is to bring wooden market kiosks into the centre of Bridge Street, along with an indoor food court.
"The core market will continue to trade five days a week, there will be opportunities for those who want to trade one to two days a week and there will also be scope for seasonal and pop-up markets, such as a vegan, Christmas or farmers' market.
"To give the new market the best chance of success, it's essential we have a viable market that is well used by customers."
