Pair jailed for murder over Peterborough attack 15 years ago
- Published
Two men who attacked a man as he walked home 15 years ago have been jailed for his murder.
Paul Machin was 46 when he was set upon by Shane Wright, then 17, and 18-year-old Kieron Hennessy in Peterborough on 6 September 2006.
Mr Machin never regained consciousness and died of a respiratory infection in 2019.
Wright and Hennessy admitted murder at a previous hearing and were jailed for life, with a minimum of nine years.
Cambridge Crown Court heard that Wright, now 32, and Hennessy, now 33, were both drunk when they punched and stamped on Mr Machin's head as he lay "defenceless on the ground".
John Price QC, prosecuting, said a member of the defendants' group said insulting words towards Mr Machin, who was walking home with his partner, and when he responded the pair attacked him.
"He never regained consciousness," Mr Price said.
"For almost 13 years he remained in what's described as a permanent vegetative state until finally he succumbed to a respiratory infection."
The judge, the Honourable Mr Justice Murray, said during the sentencing: "It was entirely gratuitous violence."
Wright and Hennessy were previously jailed in 2007 for causing grievous bodily harm - for a minimum of 42 months.
Wright was also convicted of theft and of assaulting Mr Machin's partner, Jane Powell.
Miss Powell, who died in May 2020, witnessed the attack and gave a statement to police at the time, read to the court by Mr Price.
"While Paul was on the floor I saw male one (Hennessy) stamp on his head about 10 times in rapid succession," she said.
"During this Paul stopped struggling."
She said that Wright kicked him in the head, went through his pockets and punched her twice in the face.
Edmund Vickers QC, for Wright, who appeared by video-link from prison, said Wright was "immature", suffered from ADHD and was remorseful.
Allison Summers QC, for Hennessy, of Wesleyan Road, Peterborough, said: "This was spontaneous violence erupting on the spur of the moment."
