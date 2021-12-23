Cambridgeshire: Walk-in vaccine centres for boosters open
- Published
Walk-in vaccine centres for Covid-19 vaccine boosters in Cambridgeshire are open again today.
People can go to Doddington Hospital, near March and Little Paxton Surgery in Little Paxton near Huntingdon.
The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group said walk-in booster vaccinations are available to patients over 18.
They must also have had their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at least three months ago.
Patients can go to Doddington Hospital in Doddington between 09:00 and 18:00 GMT and the Little Paxton Surgery between 08:00 and 13:00 GMT.
Anyone turning up for a jab is asked to cancel any previously arranged appointment with the National Booking Service.
The CCG said it was not currently offering boosters on a walk-in basis at most of its sites in order to ensure that as many eligible people as possible could access boosters in a "planned and managed way".