McLaren supercar seized on A1(M) near Peterborough
- Published
The driver of a black McLaren has had their car seized by police and been warned it could be scrapped.
Cambridgeshire Police said it was stopped on the A1(M) near Peterborough on Thursday.
In a Facebook post, the force said: "The driver can have it back when they can prove there's valid insurance."
It added that vehicles seized in these circumstances can be either scrapped or sold if proof of insurance is not provided within 14 days.
