24 Hours in Police Custody highlights police work in baby murder case
- Published
The detective who led an investigation into a baby's murder said she hoped its inclusion on a TV show would encourage people to report welfare concerns.
Kane Mitchell, 32, killed Teddie Mitchell in the flat he shared with the boy's mother, Lucci Smith, 30, in St Neots, Cambridgeshire, in 2019.
The year-long investigation into the 11-week-old's death will be featured on Channel 4's 24 Hours in Police Custody.
Det Insp Lucy Thomson said it was "a tragic and terrible case".
Earlier this year, Cambridge Crown Court heard Teddie suffered 17 rib fractures; fractures to his right collarbone; a fatal skull fracture; and brain, spinal and eye injuries.
The rib and collarbone fractures were caused by "grabbing Teddie and squeezing him", while the assault also included the "violent striking... of Teddie's head against a hard or unyielding surface", the judge said.
The court was told there had been an earlier assault, in which Teddie suffered fractures.
'Heinous crime'
Det Insp Thomson, of Cambridgeshire Police, said Teddie "lost his life at the hands of a person who should have been there to protect him".
She said those watching the two-part programme would "see the complexities and intricacies of such an emotive and tragic case."
Det Insp Thompson said: "The show highlights that we will work tirelessly to bring those responsible for such heinous crimes to justice, no matter what it takes.
"We hope it will encourage anyone with any concerns for a child's welfare to come forward and report it to us without delay."
Mitchell was jailed for life with a minimum 18-year term earlier this year, while Smith was given a two-year community order, with a programme activity requirement, for cruelty to a child.
Mitchell, who was not the boy's biological father, was also found guilty of causing or allowing serious harm to a child.
24 Hours in Police Custody is due to be broadcast at 21:00 GMT on Monday and Tuesday, and will be available online afterwards.