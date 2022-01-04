Cambridge United fan 'doing well' after match collapse
A football supporter who collapsed in the stands during a match is recovering well, according to his club.
The Cambridge United fan suffered a medical emergency in the second half of the club's home match against Portsmouth at the Abbey Stadium on Monday.
Medical staff from both clubs helped stretcher the fan across the pitch.
A spokesman for Cambridge United confirmed the man was "doing well".
The fan fell ill in the Newmarket Road End of the stadium a few minutes after the start of the second half of the Sky Bet League One match.
The nature of his illness has not been disclosed.
Almost 30 minutes of stoppage time was added when the match resumed. It ended in a 0-0 draw.
