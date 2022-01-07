Chatteris and Cambridge ram-raids likely to be linked, say police
Two overnight ram-raids were carried out by the same gang, police believe.
A Nisa Local shop was targeted in Park Street in Chatteris, in the north-east of Cambridgeshire at about 22:45 GMT on Thursday.
The front of the shop was destroyed and a cash machine was stolen, police said.
At about 01:20 GMT, another raid took place on a Co-op store in Milton Road in Cambridge, although it is not yet clear what was taken. Police said they believed the raids were linked.
The raiders had left both locations by the time officers arrived, a spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said.
A cordon remains in place around the Cambridge store.
No details have been revealed about the types of vehicles involved in the incidents.
