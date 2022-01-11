Reuben McNulty: Killer dog may have thought baby was a squeaky toy
- Published
A newborn baby was fatally savaged by his family's pet dog which may have thought the child was "a small prey or squeaky toy", an inquest heard.
Reuben McNulty was just two weeks old when he was attacked at a property in Yaxley, near Peterborough, on 18 November, 2018, and died in hospital three weeks later.
The coroner concluded Reuben died due to head injuries from the attack.
Both the family's Staffordshire bull terrier-type dogs were euthanised.
The inquest held earlier in Peterborough heard the Reuben was sitting on a teddy bear ring on the sofa where his mother Amy Litchfield had fallen asleep, when he was attacked by their dog, called Dotty.
'I just heard crying'
Reuben's father Daniel McNulty had been outside at the time smoking a cigarette, and went back upstairs to the flat to discover the scene.
Cambridgeshire's area coroner, Simon Milburn, said Mr McNulty told a 999 call handler he thought their dog had attacked the baby.
"My partner was asleep," Mr McNulty said.
"I just heard crying."
In a police interview summarised by the coroner, Mr McNulty had said "on picking [Reuben] up he saw the injuries, and saw the dog Dotty licking its lips".
Simon Newbury, a specialist in veterinary forensics, said there were 23 individual puncture marks on Reuben's body.
He said they came from "at least four to five bites or engagements" and "quite possibly as many as 18 to 23 if single punctures are single engagements each time".
"I suspect Reuben was shaken between engagements," Mr Newbury said.
He said the attack "would have lasted a minute or longer".
"It's possible Dotty was stimulated into prey drive by a certain movement."
He said he believed Dotty "saw Reuben as a small prey or squeaky toy".
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk