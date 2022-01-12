BBC News

Yaxley cash machine theft results in police officer injury

Published
Image caption,
Police believed Wednesday's thefts were linked to two others, including a raid at this Co-op store in Cambridge on Friday

An officer has been injured after disturbing thieves stealing a cash machine, Cambridgeshire Police said.

Officers were called to a theft in progress in Bentley Avenue, Yaxley, near Peterborough, at 04:18 GMT when their car was rammed as thieves escaped with the cash dispenser.

One officer suffered minor injuries as a result, the force said.

Earlier, at about 01:00, thieves also stole a cash machine from a shop in Kirkgate Street, Wisbech.

Police said the two crimes were connected to two further cash machine thefts carried out last week in a Nisa store in Park Street, Chatteris and a Co-op in Cambridge.

The force appealed for witnesses and information.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Topics