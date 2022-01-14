BBC News

Wisbech councillor Aigars Balsevics charged with rape

Wisbech town councillor Aigars Balsevics has been charged with rape

A town councillor and former mayor has appeared in court charged with rape.

Aigars Balsevics, 40, a councillor in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, appeared before magistrates in Peterborough earlier charged with two counts of rape in May 2021.

Mr Balsevics has been suspended from the Conservative Party following news of the charges against him, but remains an independent councillor.

He is next due at Cambridge Crown Court on 11 February.

Aigars Balsevics is a former mayor of the Cambridgeshire town

