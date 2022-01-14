Wisbech councillor Aigars Balsevics charged with rape
- Published
A town councillor and former mayor has appeared in court charged with rape.
Aigars Balsevics, 40, a councillor in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, appeared before magistrates in Peterborough earlier charged with two counts of rape in May 2021.
Mr Balsevics has been suspended from the Conservative Party following news of the charges against him, but remains an independent councillor.
He is next due at Cambridge Crown Court on 11 February.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.