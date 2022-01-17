A1 crash: Three men killed at Wothorpe, near Stamford
Three men have died following a crash on the A1, Cambridgeshire Police said.
Three vehicles were involved in the collision on the northbound carriageway near Wothorpe, between Wittering and Stamford, at about 01:00 GMT on Sunday.
Police said the men, aged 34, 25 and 38, died at the scene, and two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries, where they remained.
The incident involved a blue VW Golf, a black BMW 520D and a red Land Rover Discovery.
Officers have appealed for dashcam footage and witnesses who saw any of the vehicles leading up to the crash.
