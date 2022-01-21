Peterborough: Murderer said ADHD made him kill partygoer
A man who said his attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) made him kill a fellow partygoer has been found guilty of murder.
Daniel Szalasny, 22, died following a fight outside a flat in Crown Street, New England, Peterborough, last May.
Bradley Plavecz, 20, of Arkwright Way in the Gunthorpe area of the city, admitted stabbing Mr Szalasny, but denied murder.
He is due to be sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court on 27 January.
Cambridgeshire Police said jurors at the week-long trial heard Plavecz claim that the behavioural disorder caused him to lose his self-control.
Mr Szalasny was killed after people were told to leave a "Snapchat Party" in the early hours of Saturday, 8 May following a row, the court was told.
Plavecz and Mr Szalasny attempted to break up a fight between two women before they starting fighting themselves.
Mr Szalasny punched Plavecz, who then pulled out a knife and stabbed him six times before fleeing the scene, the jury was told.
The victim, from Peterborough, died before he could be taken to hospital.
A post-mortem examination showed the victim died of a stab wound to the heart, and he also had defence wounds to his arms.
Plavecz handed himself into police four days later.
After being shown CCTV footage of the attack, he claimed he acted in self-defence, police said.
He was told CCTV showed him reaching into his pocket after he had been punched, while Mr Szalasny's hands were open, with no knife in them.
Det Ch Insp Emma Pitts said: "Plavecz, a young man himself, has previous criminal convictions which have included a number for possession of an offensive weapon and violence.
"Something happened that morning, that trigger of being punched, at which point he lost it.
"He chose to carry a knife and the question has to be asked what his intent was."
'Torn apart'
In a tribute, Mr Szalasny's family said he was a "very cheerful person, no matter what, he had a smile on his face" and there was "no way to describe" their devastation.
"He had his whole life ahead of him and was taken from us - our son, baby brother and uncle - changing our lives forever, leaving emptiness that can't be filled," they said.
"Without a reason we have been sentenced to a lifetime of emptiness."
