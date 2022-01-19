Cambridge: Controlled explosion after grenade found in Cam
Bomb disposal experts have carried out a controlled explosion after a grenade was found in a city's river.
A man found the device while magnet fishing in the River Cam near Logan's Meadow in Cambridge at about 18:40 GMT on Tuesday, Cambridgeshire Police said.
Officers went to the scene and a cordon was put in place, and warnings issued that people might hear an explosion.
The police force said it contacted the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team which detonated the grenade.
In a tweet at about 22:40, the force reassured the public that they "should not be alarmed" if they soon heard "a series of loud bangs".
