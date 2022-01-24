Katy Sprague: Risk plan finding after Cambridge murder 'shocking'
Inspectors found no risk management plan was in place at a supported living complex two months after a woman was murdered there, the BBC has learned.
Katy Sprague, 51, was killed by her neighbour Zac Jackson at Denham Place in Cambridge in November 2019.
A January 2020 council inspection found no evidence of a plan to manage risks.
A charity said the finding was "shocking" but Cambridgeshire County Council said it was "satisfied" the care provider had made improvements.
Jackson strangled Ms Sprague in the common room of the flats on Coleridge Road - where support for people with mental health difficulties is run by Sanctuary Supported Living - on 27 November 2019.
He was convicted of murder last year and jailed for a minimum of 15 years.
Two reviews into the murder were published on Wednesday.
Their findings included the fact Ms Sprague was not told Jackson had threatened to kill her just hours before he murdered her.
It also found that, prior to an incident in November 2018, Jackson's risk assessment had not been updated for over a year, and then not updated again for another 12 months .
This was "despite there being several occasions which should... have prompted a review".
The support at Denham Place is commissioned to Sanctuary by the county council.
Its only inspection since the murder - on 13 January 2020 - has been obtained by the BBC through the Freedom of Information Act.
Among its findings, it said: "There was no evidence of a risk management plan and how risks should be mitigated."
Inspectors also said care and support plans were "lacking in terms of being fit for purpose and up to date" and found there was "often no clear correlation" between the individual service support plans and care plans of the local mental health trust.
Denham Place is described as providing "very minimal support provision of one to three hours" per week and that it "should be the last step in the supported housing journey before clients are ready to move into their own flats and independent living".
But as the majority of residents had assured tenancies, inspectors said the "model at Denham Place does not work effectively and has become blocked within the pathway".
It also found that the support residents needed was increasing as they were getting older, but the care coordinators "appear reluctant to move clients to a more supported environment due to the clients assured tenancies and there is an expectation that staff at Denham will pick up the increased need".
Julian Hendy, who runs the charity Hundred Families, which has been supporting Ms Sprague's family, called the inspection "very concerning".
"Two months after the brutal murder of Katy Sprague, this monitoring report reveals there were still serious problems at Denham Place that hadn't been addressed," he said.
Mr Hendy said that "there were no effective plans to manage the risks posed by the residents to themselves or others", adding: "That is a shocking finding.
"What more is needed for services to learn to keep people safe? Katy was a vulnerable person. She deserved better."
The county council said an action plan was developed "covering all areas of concern and prioritising those of greatest risk" after the inspection.
"The delivery of the action plan was monitored to make sure that the provider was making the required improvements within the agreed timescales," a statement added.
"We are satisfied that Sanctuary have made these improvements and we continue to work with them as part of our ongoing monitoring."
The council said the evidence used to mark improvements included updated care and support plans and risk management plans.
After the publication of the safeguarding adults review, a spokesperson for Sanctuary said they were considering the findings "including its detailed recommendations".
Meanwhile, a Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust spokesman said the trust, which has since recruited and trained safeguarding experts, "fully" accepted the review recommendations.
