Rikki Neave: Zip-shaped mark found on murdered boy's neck
A zip-shaped mark was left on the body of a six-year-old boy allegedly strangled by his own anorak, a court has heard.
Rikki Neave was found dead in woodland near his home in Peterborough the day after he was reported missing in 1994.
James Watson, who was 13 at the time, is standing trial and denies murder.
His trial at the Old Bailey heard Rikki was killed in a "swiftly-executed" attack from behind and was stripped naked and posed in a star shape.
His clothes were later discovered dumped in a wheelie bin nearby, the jury was told.
The court was shown pictures of Rikki's clothes, before the original pathologist in the case gave evidence.
Dr Nat Cary said: "I entered an area of scrubland adjacent to the road.
"There I was shown the body of a completely-naked young male lying on his back with his arms and legs symmetrically spread-eagled.
"There was a mark clearly visible on the neck. There was petechial haemorrhage to the eyes and the face."
Dr Cary said rigor mortis had set in, there was mud on Rikki's face, abdomen, knees and feet and he noted some scars to the body and minor bruises and grazes to the head.
He said there was a ligature mark on the neck in a "repetitive linear" pattern, possibly from a zip fastener, an observation he made before seeing Rikki's jacket.
Dr Cary suggested to the court Rikki was strangled by grabbing his clothes in a "twisting action" from behind.
He described it as a "swiftly executed" attack and he was placed in the position in which he was found soon after death.
Dr Cary said after he saw the jacket he was "more certain" it was used to strangle him, but added his finding was not absolute.
The trial continues.
