Cain Martin: Grieving father only saw son's body after complaint
By Kate Bradbrook & Phil Shepka
BBC News
- Published
A father said he suffered "10 days of hell" and had to make a formal complaint to police in order to see the body of his son.
Cain Martin, 19, died in a crash on the B1167 New Cut, Thorney, near Peterborough, on 21 November 2020.
His father Ernest said that while formal identification of his son's body was carried out by a police officer "as a parent I still needed to see Cain".
Cambridgeshire Police has apologised to Mr Martin for the "added upset" caused.
Mr Martin, 38, said his son "would do anything for anybody" and that following his death "I exist now, I don't live."
His son died instantly when he lost control of his vehicle having picked up to a "minimum of 76mph (122km/h)", hit an undulation in the road and crashed into an oncoming car, seriously injuring two others.
Mr Martin said he was seen by a police officer the day after the crash, when he requested to see his son's body.
"The formal identification was done by the family liaison officer (FLO) because Cain had his driving licence, and Covid rules had changed to say that could be done by a police officer," he said.
"But as a parent I still needed to see Cain."
Mr Martin said the two officers who the family had details of were then both sent on training courses and "it was just an error that we didn't have any contact with them".
"I made a complaint... and eventually I saw Cain's body on 1 December," said Mr Martin.
"It was 10 days of hell. It's been hell since but it was worse not being able to see him, not being able to clarify that in my head."
'Irreparable'
Mr Martin said that he was told by the FLO at the time they would organise for him to see his son's body, but he added "it just wasn't requested" before the officer went on the training course.
"When you're talking about somebody's 19-year-old son, it's irreparably changed their lives, you need to get it right," he said.
"Whether that's more funding for them or less workload for each liaison officer it needs to be correct first time because if it's not, that impact is irreparable."
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesman said: "Regrettably the FLO assigned to this case was not available immediately after the crash when Mr Martin requested to see his son's body and we apologise for the added upset this caused."
He added: "The viewing could not have taken place at that time due to Covid restrictions, but unfortunately this was not explained to Mr Martin.
"Following further contact from Mr Martin, another FLO spoke to him, resolved his concerns and arranged for Cain's body to be viewed as soon as possible. Mr Martin was transported to and from the mortuary and he was happy for the FLO originally assigned to him to continue in the role."
