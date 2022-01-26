Huntingdon man thanks strangers after wheelchair fundraiser
A man who turned to crowdfunding to pay for a new wheelchair has been stunned by an "amazing display of humanity" from "complete strangers".
Robert West, 35, received government funding for a new £11,403 wheelchair, but needed to source nearly £3,000 himself.
He raised the money within a day of starting the "embarrassing" appeal.
Mr West, from the Huntingdonshire area of Cambridgeshire, described the donors' help as "life-changing".
The teaching assistant needs a wheelchair to get to work, as well as to socialise, shop and walk his dog, without relying on assistance.
Mr West, who has cerebral palsy, said: "I am very grateful, the idea that complete strangers would help someone they hardly know is stunning.
"It's an amazing display of humanity."
His current wheelchair is seven years old.
He needs one with a seat riser, to enable him to reach things he would otherwise need help with, and a reclining back rest, which allows him to stay in the chair for longer periods without becoming uncomfortable.
Mr West said he initially turned to his local wheelchair services last year, but was told he was not eligible for help.
'I want to work'
Then the government's Access to Work Scheme awarded him £8,000 towards a new chair.
But Mr West was disappointed to have to ask for help for the remaining money, describing his decision to do so as "embarrassing".
"I'm not someone who feels sorry for themselves regarding their disability," he said.
The teaching assistant will order the chair in the next few days and should receive it within a couple of months.
"It is life-changing, I'm not even being dramatic," he said.
