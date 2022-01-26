Rikki Neave: Mum 'blamed head for facilitating' boy's death
The mother of six-year-old found dead in woodland blamed his head teacher for "facilitating" his death, a trial was told.
Rikki Neave's naked body was found near his home in Peterborough on 29 November 1994.
The Old Bailey heard he should have been in class on the day he was allegedly strangled by James Watson, who was 13 at the time.
Mr Watson, now aged 40 and of no fixed address, denies murder.
The boy's mother Ruth Neave was accused of his murder, but was found not guilty after a trial in 1996.
The current trial at the Old Bailey in London heard from Jennifer Boxall, who was head teacher at Welland County Primary School at the time of Rikki's death.
She recalled a phone call from Ms Neave, and said: "She was very, very abusive. I think she basically accused me of facilitating Rikki's murder.
"[She said] 'He should be in school. Why didn't you let me know he was not in school?'"
Ms Boxall told the jury Ms Neave "never brought Rikki to school, ever".
Prosecutor John Price QC said: "The basis of her complaint was the school had not told her he had not arrived at school on the day he went missing. Did she threaten to get a solicitor?"
The witness replied: "She did."
Ms Boxall told the court Rikki was generally good at going to school but was often late.
She said: "He would tell me he was late because his mother was asleep on the settee and he had to get his own breakfast.
"He also told me several times he had to make his own tea - the afternoon meal - as well."
The last time Ms Boxall saw Rikki was the Friday before his disappearance in the school dining room.
Jurors also heard from Rikki's friend Martin Careswell who said they used to visit the woods where he was found dead.
He said they had played things like chasing each other with sticks and making dens, between 10 or 15 times, but never after dark.
The trial continues.
