Party fight killer who blamed ADHD for his actions is jailed
- Published
A man who killed a fellow partygoer by stabbing him in the heart has been jailed for 22 years.
Daniel Szalasny, 22, died following a fight outside a flat in Crown Street, New England, Peterborough, last May.
Bradley Plavecz, 20, of Arkwright Way in the Gunthorpe area of the city, admitted stabbing Mr Szalasny, but denied murder.
He was found guilty earlier this month and was jailed at Peterborough Crown Court.
Plavecz had claimed his attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) made him lose control and kill Mr Szalasny, Cambridgeshire Police said.
Mr Szalasny was killed after people were told to leave a "Snapchat party" in the early hours of Saturday, 8 May, following a row, the court was told.
Plavecz and Mr Szalasny started fighting and Plavecz pulled out a knife, after being punched, and stabbed the victim six times.
Mr Szalasny died before he could be taken to hospital.
A post-mortem examination showed the cause of death was a stab wound to the heart.
Plavecz handed himself into police four days later, claiming he had acted in self-defence.
He was found guilty of Mr Szalasny's murder on 18 January following a week-long trial.
