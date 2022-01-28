Ely railway bridge hit by van whose roof is ripped off
- Published
The roof and sides of a van have been ripped off after it crashed into a low railway bridge.
The accident happened at about 08:50 GMT at the bridge near Ely station, Cambridgeshire, which has a height restriction of 8ft 10in (2.7m)
Network Rail said the bridge was the fourth "most bashed" in the country in its listings for 2020/21.
Cambridgeshire Police said the driver had been reported for driving without due care and attention.
The crash was heard by people at nearby Ely station, with one describing it as "a very loud bang"
As well as the large warning signs over the bridge there are several more on the road leading to the Stuntney Road bridge.
People who live locally and are used to seeing this happen took to social media, many questioning how many more signs needed to be erected before drivers would take note.
One joked: "I don't know why this bridge keeps hitting vans like this."
Train operator Greater Anglia confirmed there were no disruptions to Friday morning's services following the crash.
Network Rail tweeted to remind drivers of the importance of knowing the height of their vehicles and urging people to read the "signs which do give useful information".
It is so important that drivers know the height of their vehicles and observe the signs which do give useful information. Bridge strikes can cause delays and cancellations to train services while we check for any damage. #WiseUpSizeUp https://t.co/N051Cypxde https://t.co/8mC5IUpmBs— Network Rail Anglia (@NetworkRailAng) January 28, 2022