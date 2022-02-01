Ian Stewart: Murder accused 'sought neighbours' help' before 999 call
- Published
A man accused of murdering his wife has told a court he went to get help from neighbours before calling 999 when he found her collapsed.
Ian Stewart, 61, has denied killing Diane Stewart, 47, at their home in Bassingbourn, Cambridgeshire in 2010.
The cause of Mrs Stewart's death was recorded at the time as sudden unexplained death in epilepsy (SUDEP).
Her death was investigated after Mr Stewart was convicted of the 2016 murder of his fiancée Helen Bailey.
Mr Stewart told Huntingdon Crown Court that Jamie, he and his wife's older son, had his driving test on 25 June while their younger son, Oliver, was at school when he found Mrs Stewart in the garden.
He said he had driven to the supermarket to get French bread and pate to "celebrate" after Jamie's driving test, but returned home when he realised he had forgotten his wallet.
"I saw Diane just crumpled on the floor," he said.
He told the court he tried to get his wife in the recovery position and clear her mouth before placing her on her back for CPR.
Mr Stewart said he did not think Mrs Stewart was breathing and he did "30 compressions and then mouth-to-mouth".
"At the end of it I was exhausted," he said.
Mr Stewart told the court he had not rung 999 as he decided to "try to get help" from a doctor and a nurse who lived opposite.
He said he was "obviously panicking" and "had left Diane on her own at this time".
There was no answer at his neighbours' door, Mr Stewart said, and he returned to his wife.
"Diane was still lying there so I tried CPR again," he said.
"More froth came out. Because of the froth I thought she was breathing at that stage."
Asked how long he did CPR for, Mr Stewart said: "I don't know. I know when I finished that I was worn out.
"That's when I went off again and made the 999 call."
He said he told operators his wife had had a fit.
The court heard Mr Stewart "never, ever saw Diane fit" but she did have epilepsy.
Amjad Malik QC, defending, asked Mr Stewart if he was "trying to help Diane".
He answered: "I was trying to save her life, obviously trying to get her to breathe again."
Mr Stewart told the court that before her death he and his wife "were in love, very happy, very much so".
"It was, just looking back, too perfect really, too good," he said.
The trial continues.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk