Huntingdon: Drink-driver who killed cyclist jailed
- Published
A drink-driver who was found hiding in a field by police after killing a cyclist has been jailed for seven and a half years.
Damian Ralph, 39, hit Christopher Mardlin, 58, on Sapley Road in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, at about 22:40 GMT on 1 November.
Ralph left the scene and crashed his car into a hedge before hiding in a field, police said.
He admitted causing death by careless driving at Peterborough Crown Court.
At his sentencing at Cambridge Crown Court he was also disqualified from driving for seven years and nine months.
Cambridgeshire Police said Mr Mardlin, who was wearing a high-vis jacket and had reflectors and lights, was knocked off his bike and pronounced dead at the scene.
Ralph, of Glebe Farm in Kings Ripton near Huntingdon, was more than double the legal driving limit when he killed Mr Mardlin, of The Whaddons in Huntingdon. the force said.
He told police he was driving his Hyundai Terracan because he was concerned his child may have been left unattended.
He also told officers he did not remember hitting a cyclist and would have stopped if he had known, police said.
Det Sgt Mark Dollard of the Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit said: "This is yet another case which highlights the utter devastation and life-changing impact someone can cause by getting behind the wheel after drinking.
"Ralph's driving was appalling but not only that he then fled the scene, leaving Mr Mardlin to be found by the next passing motorist."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk